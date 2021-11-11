Lloyd Parks covers his love with Jesus

He may be a man of the world, but Lloyd Parks says he has always lived by the tenets of Christianity. Every now and then, the veteran musician tries his hand at gospel.

Falling in Love With Jesus is his latest song. Featuring saxophonist Dean Fraser, it is a cover of a 2002 song by jazz musician Kirk Whalum featuring South African guitarist/singer Jonathan Buttler.

It is scheduled for release next week.

Parks, founder/leader of Lloyd Parks And We The People Band, said it was his idea to cover the song. He was first struck by Buttler's vocal prowess.

“What moved me about the song was how the singer handled it, and then the lyrics meant a lot to me,” Parks told the Jamaica Observer.

He then assembled a seasoned side to accompany him on a reggae version of Falling in Love With Jesus. In addition to Fraser and Parks on bass, the musicians are Peter Samaru on drums, Gregory Palmer (keyboards), and Pam Hall who does harmony.

Though he has played on many gospel songs for artistes such as Carlene Davis, this is Parks' inspirational debut as a vocalist. Best known for his bass playing, he has had success as a singer with Slaving, Officially and Reservations For Two.

As a session musician, Parks has played bass and guitar on countless hit songs including Have Some Mercy by Delroy Wilson, Girl I Love You by Horace Andy, Everything I Own (Ken Boothe), Should I and Love Has Found Its Way (Dennis Brown).

A believer, Parks said he never shies from recording songs that share the Word.

“I am a religious person and I listen to a lot of inspirational music. Love God and live, love the Lord Jesus, clean hands and pure heart, do onto others as you would want them to do to you, love your neighbour and give while you can. That's my motive,” he said.