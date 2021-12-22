Local acts for Cali Vibes Festival

SEVERAL Jamaican acts are scheduled to perform at the Cali Vibes festival slated for Marina Green Park in Long Beach, California, February 4-6, 2022.

The three-day event will feature Marlon Asher, Walshy Fire, Jesse Royal, Mr Vegas, Yaadcore as well as Silent Addy, Naomi Cowan, Blvk H3ro, Zac Jones, Runkus, Tessellated, and Projexx. Selectors such as Jazzy T and DJ Delano from Renaissance, Mysta Crooks, Blaq Pages are also on the bill.

“The DVI (Delicious Vinyl Island) family is thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase Jamaican talent directly to the California reggae fans. There's a lot of potential for discovering new music with the blending of cultures. It's exciting and allows these young artistes from Jamaica to connect with a new audience that love the genre. This is a chance for reggae fans to experience an authentic dancehall session right from the motherland,” read a statement from Delicious Vinyl Island label.

In commemoration of the 77th birthday of Bob Marley, the festival will showcase a performance from The Marley Brothers featuring the five brothers Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani in a special set celebrating the catalogue of their father.