Local acts for Cali Vibes Festival

Local acts for Cali Vibes FestivalWednesday, December 22, 2021
|
SEVERAL Jamaican acts are scheduled to perform at the Cali Vibes festival slated for Marina Green Park in Long Beach, California, February 4-6, 2022.
The three-day event will feature Marlon Asher, Walshy Fire, Jesse Royal, Mr Vegas, Yaadcore as well as Silent Addy, Naomi Cowan, Blvk H3ro, Zac Jones, Runkus, Tessellated, and Projexx. Selectors such as Jazzy T and DJ Delano from Renaissance, Mysta Crooks, Blaq Pages are also on the bill.
“The DVI (Delicious Vinyl Island) family is thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase Jamaican talent directly to the California reggae fans. There's a lot of potential for discovering new music with the blending of cultures. It's exciting and allows these young artistes from Jamaica to connect with a new audience that love the genre. This is a chance for reggae fans to experience an authentic dancehall session right from the motherland,” read a statement from Delicious Vinyl Island label.
In commemoration of the 77th birthday of Bob Marley, the festival will showcase a performance from The Marley Brothers featuring the five brothers Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani in a special set celebrating the catalogue of their father.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy