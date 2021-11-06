Log On Unknown hurt by sisters' gruesome murder

Emerging singjay Log On Unknown is strongly condemning the murder of two elderly women who were found dead in their Spring Village, St Catherine, home on Tuesday.

“What shame and disgrace is upon this beautiful island of Jamaica. Is this what our seniors, who have toiled so hard, deserve? Where in Jamaica are women really safe?” he asked.

Friends and relatives of sisters Christine Lewis, 69, and Lola Lewis, 72, became suspicious when calls to their cellphones went unanswered. Concerned, they went to their home where they stumbled on the bodies in two separate rooms.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force is that since 2011 an average of 126 females are murdered annually in Jamaica.

The singjay is currently promoting his latest single Bottle which features Vybrid. The song appears on Delly Ranx's Cream Soda rhythm, released September 17, 2021.

“My brethren Vybrid and I decided to do a combination on the 'riddim'. Vybrid start the first four bars of each verse and I complete it. We took the song to clubs as a test-run and got full approval,” he said. “This is a party song for everyone, including seniors.”

Born in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, Log On Unknown (given name Logrick Hall) left Jamaica at nine to join his mother in The Bahamas in 1989.

“The curriculum at the school I was attending had music as a priority, so I got a well-rounded start which includes learning to play several instruments, including the guitar and piano,” he said.

He recorded his first song, Melanin, on his Unknown Musik label in February 2020. The song was protest to skin bleaching fad. His other song is titled Norbit.