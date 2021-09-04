Logo Boss has new lease on life

LOGO Boss — a song done by Boysie Roses, Guidance, and Energy — is finding a new lease on life.

“The key to the song's success is constant promotion, in the streets, the radio, everywhere, we get up and do it everyday. Logo Boss is so hot, when the song ah play, the tourists dem jump out and ah do it,” said Boysie Roses, a former dancer-turned-deejay.

Logo Boss, released over a year ago on the Kerron's Records label, is finding success in the streets despite the shutdown caused by the pandemic.

“Ah just non-stop promotions... and ah so it tek off again. A female dancer called Jae from California do a routine and send it to me, and say is one of the best party vibes song this summer. Big up to international dancers like Magge Bowen from Germany, Rafa from One Love Crew in Spain, Inga from Russia, who keep doing dance routines, the song is international, all people from Egypt link me fi class right now,” said Boysie Roses, whose given name is Lonsdale Guy.

A former member of Black Roses Crew which was headed by Gerald “Bogle” Levy, Boysie Roses is known as conceptualiser for the dances moves Feel the Vybz, Calamity, and Wash Your Hands.

Dancer Energy, whose real name is Paul Thompson, said that the Internet is the great equaliser in terms of music promotion.

“People love the flavour, especially the part that say: 'Damn, weh knockoff a go?' Even Bounty Killer call me and endorse it, whole heap a people love it. The song is international because of the Internet and streaming, and people ah Europe pick it up. The song big, so we couldn't make coronavirus just kill it. If me fly out, the song haffi fly out with me,” said Energy, known for the dances Rock Di World and Swing Di Energy. He is a member of the Get There Squad that works with Chi Ching and Sean Paul.

Reggae singer Guidance is pleased that the song is still doing the rounds.

“It's amazing to see the impact in the street, the video is still doing very well especially with the great support of my fans on social media. Logo Boss is a great look for our careers,” said Guidance, who is known for Love What You Got, added.