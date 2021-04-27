Longer wait for U-Roy

Reggae fans worldwide will have to wait a while longer before knowing the date for the final rites for Jamaican music icon U-Roy.

The family of the legendary toaster, who was at the forefront of what is recognised as the modern-day dancehall music, is still undecided as to a final date for his burial.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, U-Roy's partner of many years Marcia Smikle noted that, perhaps a date could be arrived at by the end of this week.

“I really have nothing new to tell you. Perhaps in a few days... nothing new, no date for the funeral. His daughter don't like the idea of the inna-the-week funeral, and right now she can't work with the 30-minute thing,” Smikle shared.

The final rites for the music veteran was originally set to commence on March 25. The proceedings were set to include a public viewing at the National Arena, followed by a private viewing for family, and then the interment. However, these plans came to a screeching halt when Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced increased restrictions, including a ban on burials, in light of a spike in the number of infections as a result of COVID-19.

The restrictions have been relaxed somewhat since April 14. This has allowed for the recommencement of burials on condition that attendees are limited to 10 people and the ceremony be no longer than 30 minutes. These burials can only take place on weekdays.

The recent imposition of stricter curfew hours for the past two weekends has also mitigated against burials on these days. For the past two weekends, and this coming weekend, the curfew lasts from 4:00 pm on Saturday to 5:00 am on Sunday; then 2:00 pm on Sunday to 5:00 am on Monday.

U-Roy, whose given name is Ewart Beckford, died of diabetes and hypertension-related complications at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on February 17. He was 79.

At the time of his death, his long-time friend and fellow music industry legend Lloyd “King Jammys” James referred to him as an original, and noted that would be his legacy.

“ U-Roy originate something that lasts, and now that he is gone it is something that we are going to talk about for years to come,” James noted.