Louie Culture ready for 'Legends' show

VETERAN deejay Louie Culture says he is looking forward to performing for his legion of fans in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday. He is among the line-up of acts scheduled for Legends in Concert, which takes place at the Lithonia City Park in Lithonia.

“Being on this line-up means that the promoters recognise me as a legend. The fans can expect a good performance, nothing but the best as usual. Ganga Lee style,” Louie Culture told the Jamaica Observer.

This is not his first time performing in Georgia.

“This will be about my fourth time performing in Georgia and I am looking forward to seeing the fans and delivering the songs that they have made popular over the years,” he continued.

Born in Portland, Louie Culture got his big break in 1994 with the monster hit Ganga Lee which topped local charts. He also had other chart-busters with Grab Yuh Las and Come (with Mikey Spice), Old Before Young, No Gal, Don't Get Weary, Live and Learn (with Wayne Wonder), and Excellence.

The deejay says he is working on some new music.

“Well musically, I am working on an album right now with producer Jah Sno Cone. Last year I released an album called Louie Culture Caan Dead,” he said.

Last year, Louie Culture there was renewed interest in his catalogue, after dancehall singer Dexta Daps sampled Ganga Lee in his monster hit Call Me If. Months after, Dexta called on Louie and hip hop artiste Tory Lanez for a remix of Call Me If, which enjoyed solid rotation.

“Well, when Dexta reached out to me, it was a good feeling to know that the younger generation of musical geniuses are listening to me, and I do give thanks to know that a real artiste has sampled my song and even have the love and the respect to invite me on the remix,” said Louie Culture.

Legends in Concert will also feature popular American rhythm and blues group Ray, Goodman and Brown, as well as Jamaican acts Tanya Stephens, Ghost, and gospel singer Carlene Davis. Comedian Sammy Question will also entertain, while Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Pampi and DJ Cali Clive will provide the musical juggling.

Veteran musical impresario Tommy Cowan will serve as emcee.