Luciano, Mikey seek Redemption

Luciano, Mikey seek RedemptionMonday, July 12, 2021
REDEMPTION is the upcoming single from reggae singers Luciano and Mikey General. According to the former, musicians have a responsibility to teach the youth.
“The world is in a terrible state. There are too many negative forces pressuring the minds of the younger generation. We need a change. Jah said: 'Singers and musicians, all my springs are in thee', so it is our responsibility to teach the youths and save them from destruction,” said Luciano.
“We have to use the music to bring about a redemption in the world right now. We have to save the youths; they are the future,” he continued.
Redemption is produced by New York-based Dub-Stuy Records imprint and slated to be released on Friday.
Mikey General was equally complimenting about the song's positive message.
“The music affects the mind of the people. So if you give them negative music, it will negatively impact their minds, and if you give them positive music, it will positively impact their minds. So we choose to give them positive music because we want the youths to be conscious and wise,” he said.
“This is a dancehall tune, and it has a positive message. We would love to see other artistes sending out the same vibration to youths with reggae and dancehall music. It's time for a redemption,” he continued.
