Luciano, Nature Ellis call to Jah

Veteran roots-reggae singer Luciano recently teamed up with singer Nature Ellis for the single To Jah . Produced by Ambassador of Choice Records, the song was released on March 1.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, Luciano explained how the collaboration came about.

“It's a great song. We came together and went to the studio and we made it flow. It was a natural mystic,” he said.

Luciano added, “This combination is the message that people need in this time. People need to come to their senses and realise that the pandemic that we are in, without the Almighty we cannot make it.”

Said Nature Ellis, “Unity is strength; divided we fall. In this time, it is very essential for us in reggae music, to show the world that we can unite. It's an honour to be doing a song with Luciano, someone that I grew up listening to. His music played an integral role in my life while growing up.”

He continued, “We need the Almighty right now, the words from our ancestors, and the Bible. We have to unite for the benefit of the human race.”

Luciano (given name: Jepther McClymont) is known for his brand of positive music and conscious messages. Since he emerged on the scene in the early 1990s he has kept a steady pace churning out classics such as Sweep Over My Soul, It's Me Again Jah, Runaway, Lord Give Me Strength and Your World and Mine.

He has two Best Reggae Album Grammy nominations under his belt — 2002's A New Day and 2016's Zion Awake.

Originally from the Glendevon community in St James, Ellis (real name: Andre Ellis) began his musical journey in 2002. His first official single was 2006's Hold On, which saw him collaborating with Heart of Love Records, owned by football star Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner.

He later released his debut album, The Awaken Album, which was produced by his label Preserve Nature Entertainment. His hits include World Peace and Love You. He is currently working on an EP produced by Ambassador of Choice Music.