Lucien Harrison pursues his dream

Fashion designer Lucien Harrison is living his dream.

“I have been involved in this industry from I knew myself and what I wanted to become. Fashion was always a part of my life from a tender age. Back in primary school I used to always draw designs in my books. Teachers would always have a problem with it, but I knew I wanted to be a part of the fashion industry,” the 29-year-old shared in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Harrison is one of 15 designers selected by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation to provide a mini collection for the contestants in the Miss Jamaica World Top Model fast track competition.

The other designers include Grace Kelly, Janseen Graham, Mickayla Salmon, Saffron Brown, Derrick Stewart, Ricco Vassell, Anita Alcott, Moses Fennell, Pebbles King, Lisa Kay Campbell, Tonii Dyce, Terry Ann Smellie, Romario Clarke, and Mercy-Ann Copeland.

“I am honoured to be a part of the Miss Jamaica World Top Model designer competition. It is the perfect platform for an upcoming designer like myself to showcase my art,” said Harrison.

Harrison, who will be working with contestant Melessa Vassell, explained the creative process in putting together his designs.

“I will be putting together four beautiful outfits. I will keep it a secret, so you guys just have to tune in to the grand coronation and get more information on that. Well, the creative process I go through mentally to prepare is to listen to music while I use my environment as inspiration in creating my art,” he said.

Growing up wasn't easy for Harrison. Originally from Seaview Gardens in Kingston, he and his six siblings were raised by their mother. The journey has not been an easy one for Harrison. He worked as a barber before segueing into fashion designing as a profession.

“I was a barber from back in 2011 when I just left St Andrew Technical High School. I also studied hair care at Excelsior Community College. I was also a make-up artist and worked at Pulse as creative director and production assistant,” Harrison shared. “It was seven of us that mommy has. We had no father,” he said.

But Harrison's star has been on the rise in recent years, having done designs for a number of local celebrities, including broadcaster Simone Clarke Cooper, Shenseea, Yendi Phillipps, singers Ikaya and Jada Kingdom, and social media sensation Rush Cam among others.

“I had no formal training in fashion designing. I am self-taught. For me, the most outstanding moment being a fashion designer is when I see that my clients are pleased with the work. Just knowing that my service was satisfying to them.”

And what are the goals and objectives for his business?

“I want to make my brand international. shipping and supplying designs all over the world and to make my brand a household name,” said Harrison.