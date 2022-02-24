Lucky 13 for Beres Hammond

Veteran singer Beres Hammond clocks his 13th number one single on the South Florida Reggae chart with Me Deh Ya Again, a collaboration with old-school deejay Wickerman.

According to veteran industry insider and broadcaster Clinton Lindsay – who has been compiling the South Florida chart since February 2003 – Hammond has had many successes on the chart.

Good Ole Dancehall Vibes featuring Big Youth was his first chart-topper in November 2003. Hammond's other chart-toppers were God is Good with Popcaan, Call to Duty, I'm Alive, Land of Sunshine, Jamaican International Dance, Fight this Feeling with Shaggy, In My Arms, No Candlelight, No Goodbye, Not for Sale, and There for You with Annette Brissette.

On other regional charts, Glory to Jah by former Black Uhuru lead singer Mykal Rose spends a second week at the top of the Foundation Radio Network (NY) Music chart.

In Canada, Chester Miller's Unity tops the Rebel Vibez Top Ten Canadian Reggae chart, which is compiled weekly by Carrie “Mumma Canada” Mullings.

On the Billboard Reggae albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers celebrate 111 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Shaggy remains in the bridesmaid spot with Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, while Sean Paul pulls a triple spin on the chart.

At number three, Sean Paul has Dutty Classics Collection, while at number eight, he re-enters the chart with the Grammy-winning Dutty Rock. He has the number nine spot with the EP Mad Love: The Prequel.

UB40's Greatest Hits rises three places to number four, while Stick Figure has back-to-back entries with World on Fire and Set in Stone at five and six, respectively.

Rebelution's Live at Red Rocks tumbles to seven, while the Grammy winning Welcome to Jamrock by Damian “Jr Gong” Marley jumps back onto the chart at 10.

On Billboard's Global Excluding US Top 200 chart, Sean Paul's No Lie featuring Dua Lipa bullets from 136 to 132, while his collaboration Cheap Thrills with Sia rides from 162 to 158.

Producer Rvssian's Nostalgico featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown continues to lose steam, as it dips from 144 to 161.