Lutan 'fyahs' up for 'Festival'

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues its series of stories on the Jamaica Festival Song Competition which is marking its 55th anniversary milestone.

LUTAN Fyah says the inclusion of popular acts as finalists in this year's Jamaica Festival Song Competition should result in a wider audience.

“For couple years, it come like it (Jamaica Festival Song Competition) did dormant 'cause mi nah hear nothing about it like one time. I think this is why the organisers decided to include established artistes in the finals…I think they are hoping to magnetise a bigger audience, especially younger ones,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Lutan Fyah (given name Anthony Martin) is among the 12 finalists for this year's staging.

His entry track, Jah Mek Yah was completed in 30 minutes, according to the singjay. It was produced by guitarist Ernie Wilks.

Lutan Fyah added that Wilks encouraged him to enter.

“My band member came up with the beat and told me to write the lyrics, and that was it. I am happy to be a part of it…,” he said.

The winning song will receive a prize of $3 million to be shared among the producer, the writer and the singer. Lutan Fyah, however, is not thinking about the prize money.

“I wasn't thinking about it at all. I don't have any plans for the money if I win; maybe I'll think of something later down the line,” he said.

A former Manning Cup footballer with St Andrew Technical High School and Constant Spring in the National Premier League, Lutan Fyah began recording in 1999.

His other tracks are Lethargic, I am Blessed, Twitter Friend, and Almost.

He anticipates that his entry track will bring about positive vibes.

“I want everybody to listen to it and have fun with this one. It [the lyrics] is kinda funny, and with the pandemic and lockdown that's happening, I want everybody to have a good time,” he told the Observer.

This year's high-profile entrants also include I-Octane (Land We Love), Stacious (Jamaican Spirit), and Fab 5 (Unwind).

Other entrants include 2011 Jamaica Festival Song Competition winner Everton Pessoa (Celebration – Wet Sugar), DB (Love Jamaica My Land), Tamo J (Real Talk – Jamrock), Dez-I Boyd (Rumba Box), Reggae Maxx (Sweet Jamaica), Candy (First Day Bash JA), Althea Hewitt (Jamaica Nice), and Father Reece (Jamaican Talawah).

The public began selecting their winning song through telephone voting which started on Monday. Television Jamaica will air two virtual shows on July 15 and July 22.

Buju Banton was last year's winner with the song I am a Jamaican.