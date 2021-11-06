LYC-Lostson does it for the females

Reggae -dancehall artiste Donald “LYC-Lostson” Wilson has carved out a reputation in music circles through his emotion-filled vocal performances.

He is seeking a breakthrough with his latest single Girl A You, produced by Svgar Beats.

“I bring a different style and flavour and I hope that my music can help people, especially with all that's going on in the world at this point in time. I also want to be able to give back to those less fortunate and also be able to live a better life,” he said.

Hailing from May Pen, Clarendon, he is seeking to connect intimately to listeners through his lyricism and in doing that, give a voice to the voiceless.

“Music began for me at the young age of 11 when I saw Merciless' performance at Reggae Ram Jam. I would then create my own style to what it is today,” he said.

He migrated to live in the US over 15 years ago and currently resides in Somerville, New Jersey.

He has worked with US-based producers such as NYC Slumdog Ent, Svgar Beats, KE On the Track, and Swag Prime.