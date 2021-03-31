Machel's wedding bells echo on chart

The Wedding Album, the latest by soca star Machel Montano, is number one on the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums Chart. The 17-track set sold 109 copies in its first week.

It was released March 19 by Monk Music and has collaborations with, among others, J Stylz, Teddy Riley, Voice, Lu City and Lauryn Hill.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, The Wedding Album enters at number 58. This is the fourth title from Montano to chart on Billboard.

His previous entries were 2015's Monk Monte which peaked at number two; 2016's Monk Evolution which rose to number five; and 2019's G.O.A.T. which spent one week at number one.

Back to the US Current Reggae Albums Chart, Got to Be Tough, the Grammy-winning set by Toots and The Maytals, holds firm at number two, while World on Fire (Instrumentals) by Stick Figure debuts at number three. It is the follow-up to the 2019 chart-topping vocals set of the same name which has to date sold more than 20,000 copies.

Avant Gardening by New Age Steppers enters at number four. It was released on March 19 by On-U-Sound.

Higher Place by Skip Marley rises one spot to number five, Welcome to Treasure Island by JC and The Steppers moves from number 19 to six; and Songs of Freedom: The Island Years by Bob Marley and The Wailers, is up to seven.

Flores Y Burbujas by El Natty Combo dips to number eight, Down to Earth by Gentleman's Dub Club is new at nine and Casual Encounters by Kash'd Out shoots from number 16 to 10.

Last week's chart-topper Live N Livin by Sean Paul crashes to number 13 with an additional 46 copies sold, to bring its two-week tally to 350.

The New Line Riddim, released March 19 by J Storm Musiq, is new at number 16 with 44 copies, while X Rated, the mini album by Vybz Kartel (Short Boss Muzik/Vybz Kartel Muzik Productions), enters at number 22 with 38 copies sold.

On the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart, Legend by Bob Marley and The Wailers spends a 64th week at number one.

On regional charts, Leroy Sibbles spends a second week on top of the South Florida Top 25 Reggae Chart with Try Me.

Sad to Know (You're Leaving) by Keith Cole is number one on the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music Chart (New York).