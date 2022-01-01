Macka eyes 2022 tour

Macka Diamond is preparing to start the new year with a bang. She will be taking her Sweet Sixteen Birthday party on tour in the United States.

The tour is expected to begin in New York on January 14, moving to Connecticut the following day. It will then move to Cincinnati on January 22 and North Carolina for two days — January 28 and 29.

“Dates are yet to confirm for other states in the US,” she said.

“I just can't wait for that day to come. Such fun and love. It's like my 16th birthday which I can never forget when my mom gave me such a splash... it led to a roadblock in Waterford. So, even now I try hard to relive the memory. This will not be a stage show. Just about anyone can come, but please wear your mask, sanitise, and keep your distance,” she explains.

Her Sweet Sixteen Birthday Tour covered Kingston, Ocho Rios in St Ann, Mandeville in Manchester, and Montego Bay in St James. It had great support, especially from the females.

“Friends keep telling me for some time to have my bash overseas. I have held my birthday bash in New York a couple of times, but it wasn't a tour. This never happen for various reasons. However, I spent some time in US to ensure everything is on point in terms of planning for this first birthday tour abroad,” she said.

Macka Diamond sported the moniker of Lady Mackerel in her formative years. Her major breakthrough came in 2004 with Bun Him featuring Blacker. Her other songs include Dun Already, Holla Hoop, and Cow Foot.

She has penned several books, including Bun Him (Part 1 & 2). She is also part of the cast of indie movie 3 to 11 set to premiere Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Pennsylvania.