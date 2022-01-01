Macka eyes 2022 tour

Macka eyes 2022 tourSaturday, January 01, 2022
|
Macka Diamond is preparing to start the new year with a bang. She will be taking her Sweet Sixteen Birthday party on tour in the United States.
The tour is expected to begin in New York on January 14, moving to Connecticut the following day. It will then move to Cincinnati on January 22 and North Carolina for two days — January 28 and 29.
“Dates are yet to confirm for other states in the US,” she said.
“I just can't wait for that day to come. Such fun and love. It's like my 16th birthday which I can never forget when my mom gave me such a splash... it led to a roadblock in Waterford. So, even now I try hard to relive the memory. This will not be a stage show. Just about anyone can come, but please wear your mask, sanitise, and keep your distance,” she explains.
Her Sweet Sixteen Birthday Tour covered Kingston, Ocho Rios in St Ann, Mandeville in Manchester, and Montego Bay in St James. It had great support, especially from the females.
“Friends keep telling me for some time to have my bash overseas. I have held my birthday bash in New York a couple of times, but it wasn't a tour. This never happen for various reasons. However, I spent some time in US to ensure everything is on point in terms of planning for this first birthday tour abroad,” she said.
Macka Diamond sported the moniker of Lady Mackerel in her formative years. Her major breakthrough came in 2004 with Bun Him featuring Blacker. Her other songs include Dun Already, Holla Hoop, and Cow Foot.
She has penned several books, including Bun Him (Part 1 & 2). She is also part of the cast of indie movie 3 to 11 set to premiere Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Pennsylvania.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy