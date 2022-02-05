Macka on a 'role'

Macka Diamond is hoping her role in the independent movie 3 to 11 will introduce her to a new audience while showcasing her acting talent.

“Although this is not my first movie, this one is special because so many people are anticipating my acting, and I think I have done exceptionally well in my role as a nursing assistant,” she said.

“I was very convincing, so much that I even surprised others in this movie...I just looked over the script about twice and virtually knew how to project my feelings to captivate viewers,” she continued.

Directed by Skeitha “Summer Angel,” Richards, 3 to 11 will premiere at Studio Movie Grill, Upper Darby, in Pennsylvania this evening at 7:00 pm. Its storyline follows an elderly man who is being duped out of his money by a group of greedy caregivers.

Macka Diamond said she has acting credits in an Antiguan movie shot years ago.

“This was about an Antiguan woman who migrated to the US as an army officer. While there news came that her country was under siege by violence. Concerned, she returned home to Antigua to help rescue her country,” she said.

She also had a stint in the Jamaican series Royal Palm Estate.

Macka Diamond, whose given name is Charmaine Munroe, hails from Portmore in St Catherine. Her big breakthrough came with her 2004 Bun Him featuring Blacker. Other songs include Dun Already, Hoolo Hoop, and Cow Foot.

She is currently promoting her latest song, Big Woman versus Yung Gal.