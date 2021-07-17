Mackerel takes it to them

Mackerel takes it to themSaturday, July 17, 2021
Three years ago when Mackerel announced herself with the brash Tek A Gal Man , the song was denounced by many as promoting promiscuity. The deejay has toned down some, but still stands up for the hot girls with Make the Video See You , her latest song.
Produced by Doozie Whyte for Skiffle D Productions, it was released in June.
Mackerel told the Jamaica Observer that she is weary of the reputation her man-snatching hit single earned her. The 21-year-old wants to reach the hip summer crowd with Make The Video See You.
“It's a fun, party song. Dis song is real fun in the party song jus' like Go Down Deh by Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul,” she said.
Make The Video See You has not earned the massive mainstream coverage as Go Down Deh, but is being heavily promoted on social media, a platform that helped introduce Mackerel to hardcore dancehall fans in 2018.
Tek A Gal Man created an instant buzz. One year later, the song got even more traction when Mackerel (real name Ladaisha Francis) went public with graphic recollections of the challenges she faced while growing up in inner-city Kingston.
She was dubbed as an 'Internet sensation' and 'comedienne', but Tek A Gal Man pummeled in some quarters for pushing a loose lifestyle toward young women.
With Make The Video See You, Mackerel projects a subtle rawness that the New York-based Whyte — known for his work with acts like Nardo Ranks — thinks can make her a bona fide star.
“She's a rare character in plain sight,” is how he describes her.
— Howard Campbell
