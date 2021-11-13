Maestro Don looks at infidelity

Deejay Maestro Don is urging men and women to do their due diligence before entering into a relationship, as it could have dire consequences.

“Infidelity has nothing to do with gender. No partner has no more rights than the other to sleep with another outside the relationship, whether in marriage or in a common-law union. Our men expect to go out, returning late nights without any form of questions from females. But, when a female does the same thing, he begins to respond by hurling allegations, threats and physical abuse,” he said.

“Today's men and women need to take a leaf from the books of our foreparents who warned: 'Look before you leap!' Or try to know someone good enough before starting a relationship.”

According to the 2018 General Social Survey, 20 per cent of married men and 13 per cent married women have slept with someone rather than their partner. But, there is evidence the infidelity gap between men and women's infidelity is closing. This is not because men are having fewer affairs, rather it has to do with the fact that women are cheating more often than men are, data reveals.

Maestro Don, a Portmore-based deejay, is promoting his latest song, Cheat Pon Him, produced by Delly Ranx on his Cream Soda rhythm. It was released in September 2021.

“The project began through Wizzle and Rico Taylor, producers from Yard Style Entertainment. When I listened to the riddim, I said to myself, dancehall is back like it has never been before. It was old-school 90s authentic riddim mixed with my style of deejay – unorthodox but fresh and vibrant. Delly was happy with the finished product which was recorded at Frankie studio off Molynes Road, Kingston. The song should do well, especially in the tri-state of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut; also in the Caribbean and Canada,” he said.

Born Jason Dunn, the Kingston College old boy fell in love with music from an early age. But, it was after his father's death, in 2009, he became serious as he tried to use music as an escape from his sorrows.

“My first recorded song was Cya Buy Me Out because I found out people were offering me, what I suspected, were not genuine favours. The song was produced by Rat Bat Records, released in 2012,” he said.

He has worked with several producers, recording Dutty Money ft Jahvillani, Teetmus Productions/Konsequence Music; Drink and Drunk (Ryte Direckshan label); Grateful, Chargie, and Senorita ft Dyani (Downsound Records label).

His collab, Pioneer ft Bounty Killer, is one of his biggest projects so far. The song appears on the Michael Hudgins-produced Miungu Ya Musiki compilation album.