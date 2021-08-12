Magnum launches dancehall game

Magnum Tonic Wine has launched an online trivia game, Weh Yuh Know Bout Dancehall, which challenges participants in rounds with dancehall-related questions to find out how knowledgeable they are about the genre.

It was launched on July 30 and can be viewed on the brand's Magnumhub.tv online platform.

“Our culture is dynamic and always evolving, but in being dynamic, overtime information gets lost or becomes distorted. As you know, Magnum Tonic Wine is closely aligned with dancehall, and we always try to uplift the genre and showcase its positive impact. The objective of this game is to provide fun, enjoyment and edutainment for our consumers; especially during these unprecedented times. But most importantly, we want to document our culture, so a few years from now persons can look back and experience what was,” said Kamal Powell, J Wray & Nephew's regional marketing manager for the Caribbean.

“Weh Yuh Know Bout Dancehall was launched on July 30 but the idea was in the pipeline from the beginning of the year. A lot of thought and planning has gone into the game and I have to give props to our brand team, the creative thinking, aesthetics, artwork and overall content was well thought out and executed. I am proud of what we created,” Powell told the Jamaica Observer.

The game show will be hosted by comedian/social media personality Trippple X.

“Well, you know me, I always bring the vibes and high energy so you know there is gonna be non-stop laughing once I'm involved,” said Tripple X.

Participants will need to have a sound knowledge of the dancehall culture as the questions will gradually get harder as the game progresses. Questions will be asked in rounds and each participant will have 10 seconds to answer. For a chance to win, contestants must complete all three rounds, answering all questions correctly.

Powell spoke about the prizes that await participants.

“We have some sweet deals available, including cash prizes valued up to $20,000, Magnum gift baskets and many more. Participants will have to stay tuned to our Instagram page @magnumtonicwine or visit our website at Magnumhub.tv to keep up to date with what we have in store.”

Said Powell, “Participants must be 18 years and older to play and we encourage interested persons to do some homework to increase their chances to win some cash and other prizes. The game can be played virtually through our website at Magnumhub.tv. However, for the in the street version of the game, participants are chosen at random.”