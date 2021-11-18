Jase takes Round 4

Music has always been a passion for 31-year-old Jason “Jase” Scott. He emerged winner of Round 4 of the Magnum Top Performa competition recently.

“I have never entered any competition before even though I always wanted to enter the Magnum King of the Dancehall competition. I saw the advertisement for Magnum Top Performa and I decided to give it a try because I liked the riddim that we had to use and I also want to win the $1 million and work with Romeich. That has been a dream of mine to work with a producer like Romeich,” Jase told the Jamaica Observer.

Jase, who is from Ocho Rios in St Ann, has moved on to semi-final Round 2 and will go up against Round 3 winner Prince Saj on November 25.

“Just to be selected among the 16 finalists was a great feeling, because almost 2,000 persons entered and it signified that I among those that stood out. The experience helped to expand on my talent. I'm a singjay and this competition helped to make me become more lyrical and it brought out the lyrical potential in me. It also gave me more confidence each time I performed,” the former Ocho Rios High student explained.

Kriz Kapital, Romeii, and Brawlin were Jase's competitors in Round 4. Even though they didn't secure enough votes to move on to the semi-finals, all three have hailed the competition for helping them gain recognition.

“I have gained a considerable following since participating in Magnum Top Performa. My takeaway from the experience is the exposure and sharpening my stage performance. The opportunity was beneficial for me,” the singjay, who resides between St Thomas and Kingston shared.

Kriz Kapital (real name Christobal Laurence) has worked with entities, including the late Sugar Minott's Youthman Promotions, and Black Bridge Music.

“I hope to make it to the next level internationally,” he shared.

Kriz Kapital has written songs for dancehall artistes Kalado, Shane-O, and Tommy Lee Sparta.

Eighteen-year-old Romeii (given name Romeo McDonald) is from Gordon Pen in Jamaica's old capital, Spanish Town.

“Me fren dem encourage me to enter so I decided to do it. I brought my flair and my A-game to the competition and the positive feedback that I got, made me feel relevant and confident. It has given me the motivation to continue the journey,” said Romeii.

Port Royal resident Brawlin said his decision to enter the competition came from an interest in putting his community on the musical map.

“I entered because years now me a see artiste from my community trying to get the break in music without success. Mi know mi talented and me wanted to put my community on the map in music, so me just a dweet fi mi city,” he shared.

The 21-year-old, whose given name is Isai Blake, is happy to be a part of the experience.

“Just to make it among the 16 finalists proved that I am talented and it signified that I'm a 'top performa'. Me learn a lot from it and I gained a lot of exposure,” said Brawlin.

He added, “Everything about me is music. I'm just a musical youth and everything is just a learning process. Musically, I want to win a Grammy and I am going to hunt it.”

Top Performa is a lyrical face-off style competition giving artistes a platform to showcase their musical talents, and DJs whose rhythms are utilised throughout the competition. At the end of the competition, the winner will walk away with $1,000,000 and a music video and song produced by Romeich Entertainment. The second-place winner will receive $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Romeich, while the semi-final runners-up will receive $100,000 each.

Semi-final round 1 is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 18 where Round 1 winner Tatik will engage in a lyrical face-off with Round 2 winner King Calie.

The grand final is scheduled for December 9, with the winner announced a week later.

Viewers are also invited to play the prediction game on the website for a chance to win $50,000 cash and other prizes.