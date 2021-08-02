Major Steppa says thanks

Rasta and reggae have resonated in Ghana for decades. Marley matriarch Rita Marley moved there during the 1990s and helped enhance the popularity of movement and music.

Singer Major Steppa is from Accra, capital of the West African country. A commited Rastafarian, he hails the faith on Thank You Jah, his latest song.

It is co-produced by Team Humble Heights Connect out of Ghana and Red A Red Music Group, a Jamaican company based in New York.

“Talking about the most intriguing thing about Rasta for me, I would say the positive vibration, teachings and livity,” Major Steppa told the Jamaica Observer.

He disclosed that the largest Rasta communities in Ghana are in Accra including the town of Nima, where there is also an active sound system scene. Another town, Tafo, in the eastern region is home to a massive 'Bobo' camp.

Thank You Jah is Major Steppa's latest collaboration with Jamaicans. Last year, he teamed with singer Av&nte on the song, In The Mood; that was followed by Diamond in The Dirt which featured Nappa Tappa, a deejay based in New York.

Influenced by Capleton, Sizzla and Mr Vegas, he describes the Ghanaian reggae scene as strong with regular shows and dances, prior to the coronavirus.

“There are other deejays and conscious artistes like myself keeping reggae dancehall alive here in Ghana and I believe the world will soon get to see how big reggae has grown here in Ghana the Motherland,” said Major Steppa.