Malvo rallies to Tiger's rescue

ANTHONY Malvo, reggae singer and close friend of Tiger, is spearheading a benefit concert on Sunday to offset the deejay's medical expenses.

“We don't have a set target in mind; anything we get we tek it. We just ask people fi donate and we see that people (have) been donating from Monday. Anything I get, I send it straight to his daughter and she told me that she's been getting donations here and there. But, I'm asking people to please donate 'cause Tiger was one of Jamaica's favourite artistes,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Tiger, given name Norman Jackson, recently suffered a minor stroke. He has been battling a number of health complications since being involved in a near-fatal car accident in 1993. The family is seeking to raise US$8,000.

The stroke, reportedly his second within the last several years, has affected the left side of the No Wanga Gut deejay's body and his mobility, according to his daughter, Rhia Jackson, who is also a dancehall artiste.

This Sunday's concert will feature Delly Ranx, Pressure Busspipe, Rasfrazier, Little Pinchers, and Dajah. It is scheduled to take place at Premier Restaurant & Lounge, Lithonia, Atlanta, Georgia.

Malvo, who was featured on Tiger's 1987 hit Come Back To Me, said all performers were eager to help the worthy cause, despite the short notice.

“I just put out the word and dem seh yes. I called Mikey Sparkle and him seh him have a place can do it, and the other artiste dem did willing fi help too,” he said.

Malvo said he has known Tiger since childhood, as they both attended Mona Primary School in St Andrew. According to him, their hit single Come Back To Me is still his biggest recording to date.

“This song was one of my biggest songs. It topped charts in Europe, Japan, Jamaica... all bout. It push me. Up to now it's doing good things for me and it's my signature song. It's what people know me for,” he continued.

He said he last spoke to Tiger last week Sunday via an online radio programme hosted by Mikey Sparkle. Malvo said his friend was in good spirits at that time.

“We did an interview with him and his daughter and Delly Ranx and Johnny P. He sounded fine, it's just that his speech is not too one hundred now,” Malvo said.

Tiger first hit Jamaican charts in 1986 with the song No Wanga Gut. He had several chart-riders that decade before suffering a brief decline. In January 1993 he was struck from his motorcycle in St Andrew. The accident resulted in him suffering extensive head injuries and he has been in and out of hospital since.