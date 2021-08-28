Manna Panna's as plain as day

DESPITE the uncertainties of the times, up-and-coming singer Manna Panna is encouraging listeners to be optimistic with Another Day.

“My expectation is that people will gravitate towards the message in my music,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Self-produced on his Man and Pan Records label, Another Day was officially released on June 6.

He said he wrote the song with hope that it would help to lift the spirits of his listeners.

“This song is about being optimistic and being faithful that things will get better with hard work and self-discipline. My biggest hope for the song is to get the message across to the people all over the world and at the same time for it to change as many lives as possible,” said Manna Panna, whose given name Courtney Crosdale.

Featured on his six-track EP Unexpected But Delightful, the track has been gaining great traction, having been number one on WAVS 1170 in Miami. As it continues to reach ears around the world, the artiste is looking forward to where the song will go next.

“The feedback is great in general, from my first song Black People Unite on the Lalabella rhythm till now,” Manna Panna said.

The official music video for Another Day was released on July 2 and was directed by BMG Studios.

Currently living in Florida, Manna Panna has been on the music scene since 1996. Adopting a roots-rock reggae style of music, he's not shy to incorporate other genres into his sound. His previous releases include Sandy, Jah Got The Power, and Move On featuring Papa Mo.

“Really and truly, I don't see myself being different from anyone else who's making good music; it's all about the music for me,” he added.

The artiste is also in the process of preparing new projects for release later in the year.

“What's next for me is to continue the journey by doing what I love best, making great music,” he said.