Marcue looks to musical diversity

Up-and-coming singjay Marcue believes more Jamaican artistes should sample other genres to boost listenership.

“It's important for us to show diversity while keeping the cultural elements of our reggae and dancehall music. Whether it's EDM [electronic dance music], house music, snythwave, or Afrobeat, in my opinion it doesn't matter, once the music feels good it is right,” Marcue, whose given name is Mark Hudson Jr, told the Jamaica Observer.

This statement comes on the heels of the release of his dancehall-infused EDM song Looked Away.

Produced by 10Cube Production based in Miami, Florida, the track was officially released on July 9.

“This song has a chill vibe, while at the same time it makes you want to dance,” said the artiste.

EDM, also known as dance music or club music, is a broad range of percussive electronic musical genres made largely for nightclubs, raves, festivals, and fitness activities. It is generally produced for playback by disc jockeys who create selections of tracks, called a DJ mix, by segueing from one recording to another. EDM producers also perform their music live in a concert or festival setting in what is sometimes called a live PA.

The Edith Dalton James High School past student believes this track is his ticket to tap into international markets.

“I'm really excited about this track because it definitely has an international appeal and I believe it has the potential to reach far,” he said.

Coming from a musical background, Marcue spent a few years as a skilled cobbler before he started his musical journey.

Currently working closely with 10Cube Production, the artiste has more projects in store to be released within the coming months.

“It's been a whirlwind three months with 10Cube and to see my music moving into the mainstream. I have very few words to describe the positive energy around my music right now, but it's been great seeing it evolve,” he said.