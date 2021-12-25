Marcus Bird is on a high

Marcus Bird is on a highSaturday, December 25, 2021
|
On November 21, 2021 Marcus Bird copped one of the top awards in this year's Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) Jamaica Creative Writing Competition.
Bird, 39, was the recipient of the Best Adult Short Story writer prize. As an author of six books, Marcus Bird has always been a writer, having cut his teeth at internships in New York (Comedy Central), France (The Cannes Film Festival), and most recently his work was shortlisted for the 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Bird appreciates the positive attention the award has brought and hopes that this acknowledgement of his talent puts more eyes on his creative work.
Having lived in Jamaica, the United States, and Japan, Bird said his books and stories have an international flair and are all written from a uniquely Jamaican perspective.
“I've read hundreds of books and been to dozens of cities,” Bird said. “You can travel with me in my writing.”
That said, 2021 has been a busy year for Bird, who has written and released two novels – Ahab's Whale and The Vlog. Ahab's Whale is a fantastical and motivational story about a young man's quest to find his purpose and the lessons it teaches us. The Vlog, set in New York, circa 2018, follows the story of a young man who gains unexpected celebrity and fame after going viral on the Internet.
Bird is also a film-maker and musical artiste.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy