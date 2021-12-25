Marcus Bird is on a high

On November 21, 2021 Marcus Bird copped one of the top awards in this year's Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's (JCDC) Jamaica Creative Writing Competition.

Bird, 39, was the recipient of the Best Adult Short Story writer prize. As an author of six books, Marcus Bird has always been a writer, having cut his teeth at internships in New York (Comedy Central), France (The Cannes Film Festival), and most recently his work was shortlisted for the 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize. Bird appreciates the positive attention the award has brought and hopes that this acknowledgement of his talent puts more eyes on his creative work.

Having lived in Jamaica, the United States, and Japan, Bird said his books and stories have an international flair and are all written from a uniquely Jamaican perspective.

“I've read hundreds of books and been to dozens of cities,” Bird said. “You can travel with me in my writing.”

That said, 2021 has been a busy year for Bird, who has written and released two novels – Ahab's Whale and The Vlog. Ahab's Whale is a fantastical and motivational story about a young man's quest to find his purpose and the lessons it teaches us. The Vlog, set in New York, circa 2018, follows the story of a young man who gains unexpected celebrity and fame after going viral on the Internet.

Bird is also a film-maker and musical artiste.