Marley exhibition for London

THE Bob Marley One Love Experience, a 10-week exhibition, opens at the Saatchi Gallery in London in February.

According to the venue's website, “This unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.”

A highlight of the show is expected to be a collection of never-before-seen images of Marley taken by French photographer Jean Bernard Sohiez.

The shots were done in 1980 at Marley's Kingston home, one year before his death from cancer in May 1981. He was 36.

Sohiez, who died last June, did an extensive tour of the United Kingdom and Jamaica 42 years ago. He covered the reggae scene there, then journeyed to Kingston.

Many of his Marley shots are of the reggae king getting ready to play football, his passion next to music.

Ziggy Marley, in an interview with theguardian.com, spoke about his father's love for recreation.

“He was fanatical. It was a big part of his life, and my life as a child around him, but it wasn't just about football – he loved all sports. He loved boxing, running, table tennis – he was a sporty guy,” said Ziggy.

The exhibition also includes a giant vinyl installation of Legend, the 1984 compilation album of some of Marley's best-known songs.

The “multi-sensory experience” comprises “numerous rooms and spaces, each highlighting different aspects of Marley's life. One room, for example, is designed as a forest with the sounds and smells of Jamaica, the visual backdrop to many of the songs”.

Bob Marley is enjoying a renaissance in the UK where he had a massive following. Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, opened in London last October.