Marley musical begins today

Get Up, Stand Up , the Bob Marley Musical which celebrates the legacy of Bob Marley, will premiere at London's Lyric Theatre today.

Nigerian-born British actor Arinzé Kene plays Marley, while Gabrielle Brooks plays Rita Marley.

In an interview with Euronews, Kene noted that Bob Marley's life and lessons are still relevant today.

“Bob's message was one love. Bob's message was of acceptance and of that universal love, and actually his message is still very important today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brooks added that Marley's message of unity is especially applicable to today's society.

““I mean, Bob Marley was an activist, of course, but he also spoke messages of love and unity and togetherness and hope,” she told Euronews.

Marley died on May 11, 1981 of cancer in a Miami hospital. He was 36.