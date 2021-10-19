Marley's guitar strums again

FOUR decades after his death, Bob Marley's songs still lives.

In keeping his legacy alive, family members and American guitar company Guild Guitar collaborated to bring his A-20 guitar.

Marley's daughter, Cedella, made the announcement via Instagram recently that the six-string acoustic guitar is a replica of the original songwriting instrument; the Guild Madeira.

“A-20 Marley [is] inspired by my father, Bob Marley's at-home songwriting guitar from 56 Hope Road in Kingston, Jamaica. This guitar pays tribute to the reggae legend by bringing Dad's beloved dreadnought to a whole new generation of musicians and songwriters,” she wrote for her 347,000 followers.

Additionally, Guild Guitar has partnered with One Tree Planted, who has agreed to plant a tree for every Marley guitar made.

The guitar is accompanied by a booklet which entails details on how the A-20 was made, along with stories about Marley's life and family.

Marley, Jamaica first superstar, is known for songs including Redemption Songs, War, and Three Little Birds.

He died on May 11, 1981 of cancer in a Miami hospital. He was 36.

— Kediesha Perry