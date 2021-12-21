Marvment rules digital space

SAMANTHA Grandinetti, communications officer at music distribution company Marvment, says her company is about to revolutionise the digital space.

“Although our main offering is video distribution services to our subscribers, we are currently offering free audio distribution services where persons retain 100 per cent of their audio streaming earnings in the first year, and this runs until December 30, 2022,” Grandinetti told the Jamaica Observer, adding that working with content partners gives producers an opportunity to collect more of the streaming earnings that a music release generates.

“We also offer a platform, bookingbravo.com, where talent-seekers can find artistes and artistes and managers can manage bookings with ease,” she continued.

According to the communications officer, Marvment handles the distribution of songs for acts including Spice, Alkaline, Tommy Lee Sparta, Rygin King, TeeJay, Shaneil Muir, General Degree, and Skillibeng.

“Marvment is one of the top 10, recommended, content delivery partners listed on VEVO's website. Among the many artistes whose works have been distributed through us are Ludacris, whose song Vitamin D features Ty Dolla Sign; Sean Kingston who features on Alkaline's Ride On Me (Remix) — a video that now boasts more than 48 million views now on YouTube — and out of Trinidad, Skinny Fabulous to name a few,” she said.

Headquartered in New York City, Marvment was established in 2013. In addition to dancehall and reggae, it distributes hip hop, Spanish, and other music genres. With years of combined experience in music distribution and management, Marvment has partnered with the biggest music platforms in the world — Spotify, VEVO, Tidal, Apple Music , Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, TikTok, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide.