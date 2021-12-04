Masicka drops debut album

Dancehall deejay Masicka yesterday finally dropped his long-awaited debut album 438, sending social media into a frenzy.

The 16-track project is a joint production by Dunw3ll, DreDay, RazMyghty, and Mozeek Records and features collaborations from Popcaan, Stefflon Don, Sean Paul and Dexta Daps.

In October, Masicka (given name: Javaun Fearon) released a single from the album, titled Love Story, which heightened the anticipation by the 'Genahsyde' fans.

Up to press time, the artiste was still trending at number one on Twitter after at least 13 hours. There were no negative comments in sight.

“Mi a wonder if unuh realize say by Sunday every vehicle, bar, club, house, party etc aguh play one of these songs. Masicka have Jamaica in a chokehold,” tweeted one user.

Another added, “Hear mi ah seh nuh, Masicka have the dancehall album fi the year..10 outta 10 album. Perfect features, perfect lyricism and delivery. Quality album.”

“Listen, only Masicka fans will understand how proud we are. Because God know uno really used to diss the man enuh. Don't think we forget #438,” another strong supporter added to the Twitter discourse.

Just before midday, Masicka posted a photo to all his social media platforms of the project being advertised in Times Square, New York.

Masicka is known for a string of other hit songs, including Infrared with Vybz Kartel, Leader with Dexta Daps, Top Form, Stay Strong, and They Don't Know.

He is also an ambassador for Dragon Stout, having signed a one-year partnership with the brand earlier this year to mark its 100th year anniversary.

In September, he received a plaque from the Federal Music Industry Association (BVMI) commemorating sales of more than 200,000 copies for Big Body Benz.

The song was done in collaboration with German rapper/producer Bonez MC.