Masicka finds gold in his Benz

DANCEHALL deejay Masicka is the latest Jamaican recording artiste to earn a gold certification in Germany. He received a plaque from the Federal Music Industry Association (BVMI) commemorating sales of more than 200,000 copies for Big Body Benz.

The song was done in collaboration with German rapper/producer Bonez MC.

On the weekend, Masicka (given name Javaun Fearon) shared a photo on his Instagram page unwrapping the gold plaque. In the post, Masicka wrote, “Gold out ina the world #438,” and he tagged Bonez MC. The rapper replied, “Yeah bro, finally.”

Big Body Benz is included on the Bonez MC's album Hollywood Uncut which was released last year. The song topped the Germany Official Singles chart and reached number one in Austria and number three in Switzerland.

This is not the first time that Bonez MC (real name John Lorenz Moser) has collaborated with a Jamaican dancehall artiste.

Evil, featuring RAF Camora and Tommy Lee Sparta, reached number 57 in Germany in 2016. It too was certified gold.

International Criminal featuring Kitsch Krieg and Vybz Kartel reached number six in Germany, five in Austria and 23 in Switzerland last year.

Several other Jamaican artistes have achieved success in Germany through the years. They include Diana King, Sean Paul, OMI and Shaggy.

Diana King's Shy Guy hit was certified gold in 1994 having peaked at six on the German chart.

Shaggy has scored multiple gold singles, namely Oh Carolina, Boombastic, It Wasn't Me and Angel.

OMI's Cheerleader was certified Diamond (one million copies) in 2014, while Hula Hoop was certified gold in 2015.

Sean Paul's gold certified singles include Cheap Thrills with Sia, Get Busy, We Be Burnin, Mad Love with Becky G and David Guetta, and Rockabye with Clean Bandit and Anne Marie.

No Lie with Dua Lipa was certified platinum (400,000), so too was Got 2 Luv U featuring Alexis Jordan. She Doesn't Mind was certified 3x gold (600,000) in 2011.