Masicka finds gold in his Benz

Masicka finds gold in his BenzTuesday, September 14, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
DANCEHALL deejay Masicka is the latest Jamaican recording artiste to earn a gold certification in Germany. He received a plaque from the Federal Music Industry Association (BVMI) commemorating sales of more than 200,000 copies for Big Body Benz.
The song was done in collaboration with German rapper/producer Bonez MC.
On the weekend, Masicka (given name Javaun Fearon) shared a photo on his Instagram page unwrapping the gold plaque. In the post, Masicka wrote, “Gold out ina the world #438,” and he tagged Bonez MC. The rapper replied, “Yeah bro, finally.”
Big Body Benz is included on the Bonez MC's album Hollywood Uncut which was released last year. The song topped the Germany Official Singles chart and reached number one in Austria and number three in Switzerland.
This is not the first time that Bonez MC (real name John Lorenz Moser) has collaborated with a Jamaican dancehall artiste.
Evil, featuring RAF Camora and Tommy Lee Sparta, reached number 57 in Germany in 2016. It too was certified gold.
International Criminal featuring Kitsch Krieg and Vybz Kartel reached number six in Germany, five in Austria and 23 in Switzerland last year.
Several other Jamaican artistes have achieved success in Germany through the years. They include Diana King, Sean Paul, OMI and Shaggy.
Diana King's Shy Guy hit was certified gold in 1994 having peaked at six on the German chart.
Shaggy has scored multiple gold singles, namely Oh Carolina, Boombastic, It Wasn't Me and Angel.
OMI's Cheerleader was certified Diamond (one million copies) in 2014, while Hula Hoop was certified gold in 2015.
Sean Paul's gold certified singles include Cheap Thrills with Sia, Get Busy, We Be Burnin, Mad Love with Becky G and David Guetta, and Rockabye with Clean Bandit and Anne Marie.
No Lie with Dua Lipa was certified platinum (400,000), so too was Got 2 Luv U featuring Alexis Jordan. She Doesn't Mind was certified 3x gold (600,000) in 2011.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy