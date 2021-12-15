Masicka's 438 on the rise

ON his first time out, dancehall deejay Masicka appears to to have hit the jackpot with his debut album 438 . The much-talked-about, 16-track set — released on December 3 via Genahsyde/1syde Records — sold 2,864 in equivalent album units, according to sales tracker MRC Data. Of that sum, 733 were pure album sales.

438 opens at number two on the sales- and streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart. Video streaming accounted for 123,383, while audio streaming totalled 2,781,726.

On the sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart, 438 debuts at number one.

438 features the hit song Love Story as well as the previous chart-topper They Don't Know. Moments featuring Stefflon Don, Pain featuring Popcaan, Vanish featuring Dexta Daps, and Quality featuring Sean Paul, comprise the collaborations on the set.

On the Billboard Reggae albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 101 weeks in the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Sean Paul's Dutty Classics Collection re-enters at three, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy slips to four.

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good docks at five, World on Fire and Set in Stone by Stick Figure are six and seven, respectively.

UB40's Greatest Hits is down to eight, while Sean Paul's Mad Love: The Prequel is firm at nine.

Exodus by Bob Marley and the Wailers re-enters the chart at 10.

On the US Current Reggae Albums chart, Intence's Wounded (EP) is two with an additional 273 copies sold, down from 321 the previous week. Its total pure album sales stands at 668.

The Capitol Sessions '73 by Bob Marley and the Wailers rises to three, In the Moment by Rebelution backtracks to four, while the Grammy-nominated SOJA's Beauty in the Silence inches up to five.

Walshy Fire's Riddimentary Selection by is down to six, Look for the Good by Jason Mraz creeps up to seven, while The Return of Pachyman by Pachyman rises to eight.

Last week's chart-topper Creation Rebel: Rares Sides by the Reggae Originator by U-Roy crashes to nine, and Skip Marley's Higher Place moves up to 10.

Former Magnum King of the Dancehall winner and Grammy nominee Devin Di Dakta debuts at 12 with his seven-track EP titled The Freshman.

Released December 3 via SAINTkingston Music, The Freshman sold 38 copies in pure album sales in its first week. The project features the tracks Pretty Pretty, Bed Spring, Ride It, Easy Deh, One Night Stand, Electric, and Reputation.

On other Billboard charts, Nostalgico by producer Rvssian featuring Rauw Alejandro and singer Chris Brown continues to make moves. On Hot Latin Songs the song remains at 11, while on Latin Airplay, it zips from 12 to 10. On the Latin Pop Airplay Nostalgico is steady at two, while on the Latin Rhythm Airplay it inches up from seven to six. On Global 200 Nostalgico backtracks from 122 to 148, while dipping from 89 to 110 on Global Excluding US chart.