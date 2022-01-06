Masicka's 438 holds firm

OF five high-profile dancehall albums released in 2021, Masicka's 438 is the only one to spend more than a week in the top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

On the chart dated January 8, 438 logs its fourth week on the chart, holding firm at 10. The album debuted at two on the chart, dated December 18, 2021.

438 is the debut album by the deejay who has been making his presence felt in dancehall circles for close to a decade. The project, released December 3 via ONErpm, is co-produced on the Genahsyde/1Syde Records imprints.

Among the producers who worked on 438 are Dre Day and RazMyghty. Sean Paul (Quality), Stefflon Don (Moments), Dexta Daps (Vanish), and Popcaan (Pain) are among the collaborators.

Some of the set's potent tracks include Love Story (currently riding local charts), Toxic World, and Suicide Note.

Last year, Spice's 10 entered and peaked at six in August. It spent one week on the chart.

Other albums which spent one week on the chart are Country Yutes by Usain and Nugent (peaked at number six in September), Top Prize by Alkaline (peaked at two in May), and Born fi Dis (Prelude) by Vybz Kartel which topped out at nine in August.

Back on this week's Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers continue to dominate the number one spot with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, which clocks 104 weeks.

Sean Paul rises to a new peak with Dutty Classics Collection, which re-enters the chart at two. It spends an 83rd week on the tally.

Sean Paul has another entry on the chart, Mad Love: The Prequel, which is firm at nine, having peaked at four previously.

Shaggy's Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection slips to three in its 145th week, while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz holds at four. It entered at number two in 2020.

UB40's Greatest Hits jumps back onto the chart at five, while Stick Figure continues its double dominance with Set in Stone and World on Fire at six and seven, respectively.

Bob Marley's Exodus, which rose to a new peak at three last week, dips to eight.

On the Latin charts, Rvssian's Nostaligco featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown is firm at three on Latin Pop Airplay, while holding steady at 13 on Hot Latin Songs. On Latin Rhythm Airplay, the song backtracks from seven to eight, while on Latin Airplay it slips from 10 to 12.

On Global 200, Nostalgico falls from 155 to 163, while on Global Excluding US chart it tumbles 107-120.