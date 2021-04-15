Mason Yard Ent debuts with Intence

Mason Yard Ent debuts with IntenceThursday, April 15, 2021
While residing in Kingston, Jermaine Watson said he was inspired to pursue a career in music from an early age. He would often hang around various recording studios, and tried to learn the intricacies of music production.
Now residing overseas, he started the music production entity Mason Yard Entertainment last year during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The label has now released its first project, All Dat by Intence.
Watson explained how the collaboration with Intence came about.
“It was just a mutual connection and the respect for the work that he has been putting in. You can't deny his numbers, and despite the critics, he has a timeless element to his music, especially the ones that lean to the more conscious side,” Watson told the Jamaica Observer.
All Dat was released digitally on March 26. The official music video was released on Sunday April 4.
Said Watson: “This is my first project to be released officially, but I have been involved in music, making connections and building bridges for over 10 years.”
He added, "I grew up in studios, so I have an ear for music, and if you ask me, that is conducive to great production. For 2021 and moving forward, my music videos will change the landscape of how music is being presented. A word to every producer: I am here to apply the pressure!"
Mason Yard Entertainment has a number of projects in the pipeline which will be released later this year into the first quarter of next year.
