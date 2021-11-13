Masta Recka pins hope on God’s greatness

Masta Recka is looking forward to the release of his upcoming EP titled #OGG (Only God Greater) .

“I am very proud about this EP; it’s a wonderful project. I’m confident that it will be greatly appreciated by music fans all over the world,” said Masta Recka.

The seven-track EP that was produced by the artiste is a fusion of reggae, dancehall, soca, Afrobeat, and hip hop.

Some of the songs on the EP are Too Sweet, Move Fast, Want Me Be Good, and Know It’s True.

#OGG is scheduled to be released on Masta Recka’s ZYFEX imprint on November 19.

“I could have stuck to one genre on this project but I didn’t do that because I wanted to create an EP that is marketable worldwide. I don’t want my music to appeal to just one set of music lovers. I want to attract an international audience with this EP,” he said.

The St Ann-born deejay, who is a former member of the US Armed forces, is also a published author.

One of his novels Tanny Anderson: Barefoot, Prickles & Thorns peaked on the Amazon bestseller lists in 2010.

“Writing is one of my other passions. I’ve published five books so far but lot of people don’t know that I’m a successful novelist because I publish my books under the name RJ Green.”

Masta Recka (given name Rupert J Green) launched his recording career in 2016 with the release of a single titled Land A Paradise on the ZYFEX imprint.

Some of his other songs are Take A Picture, Do That To Me, Struggle and Nice Guy.