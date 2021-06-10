McKada grasps essentials

TWO years after being a top-10 finalist in the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Jamaica Festival Song Competition, singer McKada is hoping for a big break with Love is Essential .

“This is my breakout song. It symbolises the sound and feel that I want my music to be associated with. I would like to reach as many people as possible with a simple message that it is important to be guided by love,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Released on May 27, Love is Essential is self-produced and available on all digital platforms. It has an accompanying video.

McKada, whose given name is Meckedah Henry, said she raised the bar on her latest project.

“I realised I hadn't found my sound and I wanted to get it right, so this will be a benchmark for future production, ensuring that I don't get dragged into every different producer's idea of what they think I would want,” she explained.

McKada was born in Linstead, St Catherine, but relocated to the parish's capital after her mother passed in 2007.

Since the Festival Song Competition, she released Rock With You, Protect Me, and Searching For Your Love.

Her most recent track, however, is getting rave reviews.

“I am so humbled by it – all honesty. Everyone loves it. The most touching feedback is what a friend sent me. He said: 'Like, I enjoyed this all throughout. [I've] been going through some real dissociation, and this actually have me feeling something. I love it. Medicine.',” McKada said.

Adding that she bridges reggae with spirituality, the singer has found innovative ways to stay connected to fans amidst the onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Yuh know how Jamaicans seh tun yuh han an mek fashion? That's what I did. I rolled with the punches; did mostly virtual events, did IG [ Instagram] live and spoke with my supporters. I gave them a glimpse into the other aspects of my personality, sharing small drama skits, and I started a motivational channel called An Ounce of Inspiration, because I was posting short inspirational messages to help people cope, and supporters reached out to say how it's helping them cope and to do longer ones,” said the singer.

McKada is optimistic about the future of her career.

“I am getting better. I am finding my place in the industry and it's great music that people have to look forward to. By the grace of God, I will release a few more singles this year, then the hope of an EP is next. I've been approached to sing as a part of an animated series, but we'll see how that goes,” she said.