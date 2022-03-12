McKoy wants change

After experiencing a near-death experience with the novel coronavirus, principal of Top M Records Antonio McKoy hopes that his latest song will encourage vaccination among Jamaicans.

“I have received feedback from vaccinated individuals who contracted the virus that being vaccinated actually helped them immensely with the effects of the virus; in that they suffered little or no symtoms. I was infected with the virus and I thought I was going to die; it was my worst experience, ever. I felt as though the air from my body was cut off. My ultimate goal of this song is to get as much individuals to take this virus serious and get vaccinated. The pain and suffering I endured during that period, I wouldn't wish on anyone,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Titled We Are The Change, the song was released on Tuesday. It features artistes signed to the label, 2014 Digicel Rising Stars winner T Rizzy D Covenant, Concrete Stain and Lyrically Badd.

Up to Tuesday, 22.2 per cent of Jamaica's population was vaccinated.

McKoy, who wishes he had been vaccinated before he contracted the virus, says he is pleased with the gradual increase in the island's vaccination rate.

“It is good to know that there had been an increase in the vaccination rate; it is not major but persons are now becoming more vigilant. I believe that over time we will get there,” he said.

The producer, however, believes a stringent vaccine mandate must be implemented to encourage more vaccinations.

“The Government could implement the following: no cookshop, restaurant, supermarket, open markets, hand carts, etc, can operate without all persons being vaccinated. No corporation, including gas stations, pharmacies, malls, corporate companies, government companies, organised sports, utility companies, news media, public works, hospitals, doctors' office and clinics, etc, can operate without the vaccine — all staff must be vaccinated. All taxi or bus operators should be vaccinated,” he suggested.

The country is currently awaiting a list of approved events by the Government that will only permit vaccinated patrons.

Meanwhile, Lyrically Badd says he too hopes the song will push higher vaccination rates.

“My hope for the We Are The Change song is to influence more people to take the COVID thing seriously and get vaccinated,” said the deejay whose given name is Andre Graham.

— Kediesha Perry