Meet King David of Trench Town

DESPITE the stigma associated with Trench Town, David “King David” McLeod is proud of his community's musical heritage.

“It [Trench Town] is not a normal place. A lot of young, talented people are here; all they need is opportunity,” the 29-year-old drummer told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

King David will be part of guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith's Binghistra drummers who will provide entertainment for Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, during their visit to the Trench Town Culture Yard today.

The royal couple, who arrive today, will be on a three-day trip to mark Jamaica's 60th anniversary of Independence and the 70th anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the coronation of Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King David is looking forward to the visit and hopes something positive will result for Trench Town.

“The community will welcome Prince William and his wife. Everybody will give dem a royal welcome... Just like how wi did welcome him father, Prince Charles, inna 2008,” said King David.

In 2008 he was also part of the musical welcome for the British heir to the throne.

“I was going to Boys' Town All-Age School and some students were chosen to sing for di prince for a few minutes. I can't remember di songs now but I was there. It was a nice experience,” King David recalled.

On that visit to Trench Town, Prince Charles donned a red, green and gold tam with false dreadlocks, much to the delight of onlookers including Bob Marley's widow Rita Marley.

King David said not much progress has happened in the community since.

“People only talk about his visit fondly ... nuttin nuh really change in Trench Town. However, we want to see more of this [visit] 'cause Trench Town is a really good place. I'm not saying everything is perfect down here... far from that. But we want a change and don't want to focus on di negative side,” he reasoned.

Trench Town has been torn by years of gang warfare, neglect and urban decay. Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer of The Wailers grew up there, so did other outstanding artistes such as singers Alton Ellis, Hortense Ellis, Wilfred “Jackie” Edwards, Delroy Wilson and The Heptones, as well as saxophonist Dean Fraser.

West Indian cricketer Collie Smith and Rastafarian elder Mortimer Planno also came out of Trench Town.

“I'm not going to lie about my address. So, if you don't want to deal with me because I'm from Trench Town, then just don't,” King David declared boldly.