Megaton puts in work

Reggae singer Megaton recently shot the video for his single Oil In My Lamp , featuring Sista Sasha.

The entertainer hired popular music video director Nordia Rose to execute the project. The video was filmed at various locations in downtown Kingston and Hellshire, Portmore.

“I was supposed to shoot this video last year, but it never happened because of reasons beyond my control, but I never gave up, and now it's finally done. As soon as it's edited and ready for release, I'm going to put it out,” said Megaton.

Oil In My Lamp is produced by Megaton and released on his Mighty Jam record label last year.

Megaton is currently getting ready to release another single which features Sista Sasha titled Guilty.

“I'm going to drop another song that I did with Sasha later this month after the video for Oil In My Lamp is released. I'm also going to shoot a video for this new single. I want to keep the moment going,” he said.

Megaton is also working on his debut album.

“The album is almost completed. We're just putting on the finishing touches right now. I want to make sure everything is right before I put it out.”

Megaton (given name Cyril Bolton0 was born and raised in Glengoffe, St Catherine. He launched his recording career in the early 90s. Some of his other songs are Queen and Sex In The City.