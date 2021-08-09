Meleik Yawdy Bwoy finds Island

As temperatures soar to unbearable levels, many artistes are looking to score with that summer hit song that will help cool the tension. Meleik Yawdy Bwoy is one of them.

He thinks Island Girlz, his latest song, has the right ingredients to ride charts in what is traditionally a lucrative period for the music industry.

Island Girlz is co-produced by Madstorm Production and Edgiton Farghuarson.

“I was looking for a song with international appeal that could easily cross over. Madstorm has a way of making things fall into the right perspective with music,” said Meleik Yawdy Bwoy.

Released in July, Island Girlz is a blend of dancehall and Afrobeats, a popular mix for Jamaican artistes in recent years.

When he got together with its producers, the St Ann-born artiste agreed they should target the frustrated Jamaican party fan, most of whom have had to stay at home for extended periods due to coronavirus restrictions.

“This is a summer feel tune with world appeal for all the people to love and hear,” he said.

Meleik Yawdy Bwoy was born Trevor Houslin and grew up in Salem, a coastal town in St Ann. His influences range from the message music of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff to the ballads of Elvis Presley.

— Howard Campbell