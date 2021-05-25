Melinda makes case for weed

Antigua-based reggae singer Melinda is encouraged by the feedback on her soon-to-be released debut single Facts of Life, which extols the virtues of marijuana even as society often judges those who use cannabis.

“I was baptised at 11 years old. I live with my mother and she was surprised that I was singing about marijuana,” said the 21-year-old, whose full name is Melinda Semple.

Facts of Life is slated to be released on Friday on the Jah Snowcone Entertainment label, owned by Billboard-charting producer Rohan “Snowcone” Fuller. There are plans to shoot visuals for the single.

Melinda grew up in the All Saints village of Antigua and is the youngest of three siblings. She attended All Saints Secondary School and began her musical journey within the walls of the church. She was heavily inspired by the sounds, styles and messages of Damian Marley.

“The messages of Damian Marley's songs are what first got me interested in reggae, because most of them have real messages and some of them motivate me personally, and after that I gravitated towards writing reggae. Before that I used to write rap,” she explained.

She is looking forward to visiting Jamaica and performing in a live setting once the novel coronavirus pandemic abates.

“I am definitely looking forward to releasing more songs and seeing where this musical journey goes,” she said.