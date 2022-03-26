Mello Vibes is back

One of the biggest retro parties in Jamaica, Mello Vibes, returns to the calendar following the recent reopening of the entertainment sector by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last week.

Mello Vibes — which marks its 21st anniversary this year — will be held in a rural setting this Sunday and dubbed Mello Pon Di Farm. The venue is slated to be held at Wallens District, Time and Patience in Linstead, St Catherine.

Another party, the original format of Mello Vibes will be held on April 30 in Kingston.

“Mello On The Farm is a pre-launch to Mello Vibes that is coming on April 30. Patrons can come and enjoy hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. But this time, in the form of a evening type of vibe. It's a very exclusive event and will be catered to a limited amount of patrons, so it's best that individuals run over to the ticket outlets, RUBiS at Gore Terrace or Kingston Jerk, as soon as possible, so that they can purchase their tickets,” said Omar Perrin, event promoter.

Perrin explained that the location of the venue is ideal for the new version of the old hits party.

“The location is lovely and adventurous. It's not a regular venue that you visit everyday. Patrons will be thrilled by the ambience, especially the flora and fauna. It will feel like you're on a actual farm. The venue is also easy to find and signs along with arrows will be place at the exit of Linstead toll road directing patrons to the venue,” said Perrin.

The promoter also shared how the idea of having Mello Pon Di Farm came to be.

“I kept my birthday party at the venue recently. It was very private with just my friends and family members. However, the response was overwhelming; everyone said that I shouldn't lose this momentum. So I decided to bring Mello Vibe to the farm,” Perrin told the Jamaica Observer.

Mello Pon Di Farm will be food inclusive. Catering will be provided by Kingston Jerk, Jolly's Restaurant and Cecil's Restaurant located in Spanish Town.

DJ Marvin and DJ Shaun from Coppershot will be deployed to take patrons on a musical journey back in time from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

Perrin urged partygoers to not miss the exclusive version of Mello Vibes coming this Sunday.

“It's retro and it will be like no other retro party you have seen before. We never had a Mello Vibes being held on a farm so one can imagine how epic this will be. It will be perfect spot if you wish to escape from the busy metropolitan city of Kingston,” he said.

— Jason Tulloch