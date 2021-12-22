Merritone gives JAVAA a boost

THE Merritone Foundation has presented $150,000 to the Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA), giving the struggling organisation another critical financial boost.

Monte Blake of the Merritone Foundation presented the cheque to JAVAA Chairman Frankie Campbell on Monday at Our Place restaurant in St Andrew.

Campbell said the donation is even more special, considering that Monte's older brother, Winston Blake, was a founding member of the organisation which started in 2003.

“This is a great boost for us because we've been struggling all year. Winston Blake was one of the original members of JAVAA and with Monte, Merritone are still part of JAVAA, so we really appreciate this gesture,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Winston Blake, the face of the Merritone sound system, died in 2016.

Monte Blake told the Observer that most of the funds came from private donors who want to remain anonymous.

“They're Merritone people and they know that philanthropy is part of our thing. They're giving to a good purpose,” he said.

In November, Campbell, who is also bassist and manager of the Fab 5 band, appealed for financial assistance as only 30 of JAVAA's 150 dues-paying members were able to meet payments.

He said a decline in live shows due to COVID-19 prevented JAVAA from collecting funds to cover expenses such as insurance fees.

He noted that making insurance payments was the most troubling issue. This year, families of several artistes and musicians who died struggled to meet medical and funeral expenses.

Burger King answered Campbell's plea two days later by donating $250,000 to the JAVAA cause. Last week, the Jamaican Government announced a $90-million stimulus package to assist members of the entertainment industry whose cash flow has been affected by the pandemic.