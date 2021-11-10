Merritone reaches out to JAVAA

Following the SOS last week from Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA) chairman Frankie Campbell, Monte Blake of the Merritone sound system has pledged part proceeds from their upcoming three-day event to the cash-strapped organisation.

'The Merritone Family Salutes Winston 'Merritone' Blake on His 81st Birthday', will be held virtually on November 19, 20 and 22. Featuring selectors from Jamaica and the United States, it commemorates the birthday of the legendary sound system operator and musicologist who died in 2016.

Monte Blake said because Winston was a co-founder of JAVAA, it is appropriate his family supports them in time of need. Campbell and Blake helped chart policy for the organisation, which prime objective is to ensure stability for artistes and musicians approaching their senior years.

“JAVAA is in real bad financial problems. Normally, Fab 5 would stage events and raise funds to sustain this association but because of Covid large gatherings are prohibited. Last year, after clearing expenses of this event, Merritone donated $80,000 to four persons in the entertainment industry, a sum of 20 000 each. This year, we are trying to reach out to more folks, but we are cognisant of the fact that we won't have a captive audience.”

Campbell, who is also bassist and manager of the Fab 5 band, called for financial assistance as only 30 of their 150 dues-paying members are able to meet payments. He said the lack of live shows due to COVID-19 has prevented JAVAA from collecting funds to cover expenses such as insurance fees.

He noted that making insurance payments is the most critical issue. Approximately $250,000 is needed to cover the shortfall.

This is the second straight year the Merritone event goes virtual; it can be viewed on collectorskornernow.com.

Monte Blake, the youngest of four brothers who manned the Merritone 'sound' since the 1950s, heads the list of selectors. He will be supported by other Merritone regulars including Michael “Mikey T” Thompson and Craig Ross.

Winston, second of the siblings, was the face of Merritone which his father Val started in 1950 in their native St Thomas. He and older brother Trevor took control of the sound system after their father died in 1956 and transformed it from a country 'sound' to world renown.

Tyrone Blake, the third of the brothers, died in 2012.