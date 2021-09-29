Meta spreads hope with Dia

SENEGALESE reggae artiste Meta is looking to spread a ray of hope to the world with his most recent album Dia (pronounced Jah in French).

“This album is for the world. I'm calling the people to forgive and heal; to move on to a next page with respect dignity and love [and to] liberate Africa,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Of the 16 tracks on the album, he produced 11. The other contributing producers were Sidney Mills, Shane Brown, Skankin' Monks, Tuviel levy and The YoungBoyz.

It was officially released on September 17.

The project explores themes of racism, poverty, war and destruction of the environment.

Meta (given name Mouhammad Meta Dia) believes that each artiste plays an instrumental role in spreading positivity.

“I think everyone has a message; we are one. Each artiste [is] brought on earth to participate and put his pieces in the puzzle of life,” he said.

The track listing of Dia comprises Liberation, Two Pockets, Conqueror, Majesty (featuring SumeRR), Riser, Boomerang Love, By Your Side, Concrete Jungle (featuring Julian Marley and Malik Work), Try Me, Love in the Ghetto, Cells, Breeze, Red Eyes, Victory, Trespass (featuring The Skankin' Monks), and Free (featuring Mirna Haje).

The artiste does not have a favourite track on the album.

Meta's previous releases include Somewhere in Africa featuring Peetah Morgan from Morgan Heritage, Beloved Africa featuring Damian Marley, Tijhani featuring Capleton and Roof Top featuring Daddy U-Roy.