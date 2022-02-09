Mikey shares knowledge of Jah

Because Rasta had such a powerful presence in Trench Town when he was a youth, that faith has a profound effect on Mikey Knowledge's music.

The singer maintains his commitment to roots-reggae 48 years after he co-founded Knowledge, a harmony group, in Trench Town. That feel is evident on the EP, Power of Jah.

Released in early January by Sound System Club, it comprises six songs including A Who Responsible and Zion.

“This is strictly roots-reggae, no crossover. Our thing is from di '70s and even though di music evolve wi stick to what wi know,” said Mikey Knowledge.

Most of the songs on the EP were recorded with British session musicians in London where he has been based for several years. The idea was to “lift di standard” of contemporary reggae, which Mikey Knowledge believes lacks substance.

“Di lyrical content nowadays not up to standard. Di music watered down an' people want to hear di real thing,” he said.

Born Michael Smith, Mikey Knowledge was used to hearing “di real thing” as a youth in Trench Town. From his home at First Street, he remembers seeing The Wailers, Alton Ellis and Delroy Wilson whose exploits inspired him to become a singer.

Formed in 1974, Knowledge had a Rastafarian message sound typical of roots-reggae groups of the time. They recorded three albums including, Hail Dread, which was produced by Tappa Zukie and distributed by A&M Records in 1978.

Mikey Knowledge went solo when the quintet split following the death of two members.