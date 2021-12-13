Mikey Sparkle proposes crime plan

JAMAICAN-BORN, US-based events promoter Mikey Sparkle is proposing the Government considers putting together a non-partisan team of investigators to tackle Jamaica's crime problem.

“Too many lives are snuffed out in Jamaica — these include seniors, young girls, and children. We cannot enjoy Christmas without our loved ones around. Instead of looking forward for Christmas, some families are busily preparing for funerals... We have changed police chiefs, implement ZOSO (zones of special operation), support Crime Stop, among others, yet we cannot get off the list of the most murderous countries in the region... My suggestion is that this problem [of senseless killings] is everybody's business because, in all fairness, no one person or party can be blamed,” Sparkle told Jamaica Observer.

“Mr Prime Minister, please take full charge. Put together a non-partisan team of the best underground investigators. Let them identify the criminal network and smash it once and for all. Forget about the criticisms and get the job done,” he continued.

Born in St Mary, Sparkle — owner of Mikey Sparkle Productions — migrated to the United States in 1993. Currently residing in Atlanta, he is also involved in music production.

He recently raised US$1,500 at a benefit concert to assist with deejay Tiger's medical bills. Tiger had suffered a second stroke recently which has affected his mobility and speech.

Mikey Sparkle is part-owner of DaFlavaRadio station in Atlanta and is working on the ninth staging of his Christmas party at Grand Palais Banquet Hall, Georgia, on December 18.