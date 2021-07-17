Mikki Ras awaits BIG DEBUT

MIKKI Ras is looking forward to his debut album titled Hand It Over.

The 15-track album will feature songs such as Suffer No More, Unstoppable, Bill Gates, Young and Great, Dweet Fi Di Gad and Over Time.

Produced by the Unstoppable Muzik Group, Hand It Over will be released by Hapilos Music on July 23.

“This album has been in the works for a while now. It's a reflection of my journey and the hard work I've done to get to this point in my career. It has 15 solid tracks that I am sure will resonate with music lovers all worldwide. I want all the true Mikki Ras fans to go online and purchase the album when it comes out on the 23rd,” said the artiste.

The singjay aspires to be listed among the greats in Jamaican music.

“I want my name to be known throughout the four corners of the world, that's why I am making good music that will last forever. Years from now, I want to be remembered as one of the greatest Jamaican artistes,” said Mikki Ras.

He added, “I know that it takes a lot of hard work and ingenuity to become a legend, but I know I can do it. This album is the first step on my journey to greatness.”

Hailing from Free Town in Clarendon, Mikki Ras is known for songs such as Suffer No More, Rude Boy Skanking featuring Jah Cure, We Nuh Worry and Gwaan A School.