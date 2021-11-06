Mineral Boss rolls out Ruku rhythm

Producer Tawanna Jones uses one mantra to guide her creative choice on dancehall projects for her label Mineral Boss Records — be unpredictable. Her latest project, the Ruku rhythm, is calculated to create a major splash.

“I chose the name based on the modern TV now running the place...Roku. This is to keep changing the channel in dancehall from the 1990s to now, like a TV, it's a little bit of something different from everyone to convey the different eras and moods of dancehall,” Jones, CEO of Mineral Boss Records, said.

One of the standout songs on the project is provided by Tony Matterhorn, who is known for the hit Dutty Wine. Jones chose Matterhorn specifically to bring back the vibes for girls in the dancehall.

“There is just a proliferation of gun songs in the dancehall so I went for three hit-akers from the 90s – NinjaKid, Matterhorn, who is a great friend of mine, does a song called Gyal Investment, while Mr Lexx comes through with Couldn't You to bring back those vibes of the girls,” she said.

To round out her project, she carefully chose new generation artistes to deliver that modern dancehall sound.

“Gage also has a song fi the girls dem while Lisa Hyper tackles a big trending topic about the girls who want designer bodies with Sculpture, every girl will love that...and then I added artistes like Maestro Don, Dovey Magnum with 'Harkive', and I-Octane with Kudos,” she said.

The project features new artistes such as Epixode, Mr Banging/Rod Pinnock, J MulaJ, Jovi DIPree, Kuanna and Supnelse. Jones is proud of her label's track record of pushing young artistes to the forefront.

“I'm different. I have to stick to my mission statement...MBR turns youths in a star. I'm proud of this project, because it makes dancehall nice again, so all producers need to join in and do their part,” Jones said.

Jones is a Grammy-nominated producer. She is credited for the track Progress by Mavado which was featured on DJ Khaled's Grammy-nominated, Billboard-chart topping album Major Key.

Hailing from Kingston, Jones currently resides in Florida. She has earned a reputation as a savvy events promoter.

Last month, she successfully promoted the Purity All White Weekend which saw events being held on May 21 and 23 in West Palm Beach. The events saw high-spirited performances by Shaneil Muir and Dexta Daps.