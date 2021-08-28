Minista talks curfew, lockdown

Deejay Ryme Minista is banking on the success of his latest single, 3 O'Clock Curfew .

The song was released on the Mineral Boss Records imprint on August 26.

“It's a positive song, a commentary on what is going on right now. I am a product of the ghetto so when poor people are feeling pain and pressure, I share their pain,” said Ryme Minista, whose real name is Fabian Sawyers.

“When I go on the Internet and see what is going on, it's hard. The pandemic is bad enough, but the curfew only increases the pressure because a lot of people live hand to mouth. But if dem caan go nowhere, how will they survive?” he continued.

Effective August 11, all social gatherings were prohibited under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Seven no-movement days were also announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness. These are: Sunday, August 22 to Tuesday, August 24; Sunday, August 29; to Tuesday, August 31; and Sunday, September 5.

Outside of the no-movement days, the nightly curfews begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the next day, except on Saturdays when the curfew begins at 6:00 pm.

As of Thursday, 1,465 died from the virus, while 64,889 were tested positive.

Mineral Boss Records, chief executive officer Tawanna Jones, has high hopes for the song.

“It's a big song that speaks to what is relevant in this era,” said Jones.

Mineral Boss Records is known for Mavado's 2016 hit Progress, which was featured on American producer DJ Khaled's Grammy-nominated Major Key album.

Ryme Minista — who hails from Glendevon in Montego Bay — has long been hailed as one of the best new lyricists in the game.

His other songs include Mad Mad Move, Shub Out, Push Forward, One Umbrella and Killaz & Killaz.