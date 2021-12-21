Minister Hall gets 'Famous'

MINISTER Marion Hall (formerly Lady Saw) says her makeover should not be a topic of discussion, but instead the message in her music. She is currently promoting her latest song, If I Was Famous.

She hopes the single will appeal to the secular crowd and inspire them to give their lives to Christ.

“What I want this song to do is win souls in places that some churches or Christians wouldn't normally go. I'm looking for this song to play in the clubs, I'm looking for this song to play in the dance halls, I'm looking for this song to play in the streets everywhere. When people start listening to this song, before they know it, they're captivated by the anointing that is on the song – even though it's not a typical gospel song. God's name is being praised and there's a message in there. There's a message that can actually pull people to Christ so it means a lot,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“It's not about your clothes, it's about your heart. My dressing doesn't have any bearing on the connection my heart has to God. He speaks to me on a regular basis. He's never far from me and He's the one who tries the heart, so I don't think the way I dress [should matter] once I'm not walking up and down naked,” she continued.

The independently produced If I Was Famous was released last Friday and is distributed by Zojak World Wide.

The 52-year-old said her new song shows a comparison between how she was treated when she was a dancehall act in comparison to now.

“What inspired me to pen this track is the way I'm being treated now that I'm with Christ, compared to when I was 'famous'. People used to be all over me – they'd pay a whole lot of money to see me, give me gifts and all these things. However, when I chose Jesus everything has changed, and some of the same people who supported me in the past have turned on me now. That's why I wrote the song,” she said.

Formerly dubbed the Queen of Dancehall, Minister Hall's career has spanned more than 25 years. She is the first female deejay to be certified as a triple-platinum artiste and to win a coveted Grammy Award. That award came in 2004 for Underneath It All, alongside No Doubt.

Minister Hall was born in Galina, St Mary. She had her first hit in the early 1990s with If Him Lef, followed by Find a Good Man. In August 1994 she released her first album entitled Lover Girl, however by the mid-1990s she recorded more conscious songs like Condom and No Less Than a Woman.

Since her conversion to Christendom in 2015 Hall has released two albums – When God Speaks in 2016 and His Grace in 2018 – as well as several singles such as Mi Soon Alright, From Mi Born, and Mighty Warrior.